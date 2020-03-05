United Houma Nation to hold Native Pride Run/Walk fundraiser

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

HOUMA, La - The United Houma Nation is putting on its first Native Pride Run/Walk and Fun Run for Kids this month to help raise money for a Tribal center.

The 5k event is open to all ages, with children encouraged to participate in the Fun Run for Kids. The race will be held March 21 at 8 a.m. on the Houma Airbase on Moffet Road.

Proceeds from the race will go to the The United Houma Nation Center and Land Fund with the aim of creating a centralized meeting place for the South Louisiana Tribe.

The race will kick off the United Houma Nation Vocational-Rehabilitation Pow Wow, which will begin soon after.

Tickets are $10 and are available on Eventbrite. Delicious native foods, native crafts, and native music will be available after the run and throughout the Pow Wow.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News