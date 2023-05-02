NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When you take the time to take the tour, you get to take a bite.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood takes a big bite from a story that’s downright delicious.

So do college kids from the University of North Dakota. They’re traveling through Louisiana and they make a pit stop.

It’s a snack stop.

And it’s at a New Orleans donut shop.

Deep fried and destined for your taste buds, right here donuts get decorated like masterpieces on display.

It’s happening at District Donuts.

And it’s just one American address on the Underground Donut Tour. From New York to New Orleans.

Around town, Bobbie Beyer is the New Orleans tour guide for this two-hour tour.

By the dozen and by the way.

The reason for the donut hole?

So they can cook evenly.

Inside and out.

That’s just a little donut history.

And something you might hear when you take the time to take the tour.