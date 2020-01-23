Undercover narcotics investigation leads to two arrests by St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff James Pohlmann says heroin and cash were seized during an undercover investigation conducted by the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. The Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit arrested two St. Bernard Parish men in connection to the investigation.

Officials say 44-year-old Marvin Richards, of the 3500 block of Marietta Street, was booked Jan. 10 with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation, child desertion and illegal use of a controlled, dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.

Agents with the Narcotics Unit obtained information through an anonymous source that Richards was distributing heroin in St. Bernard. Detectives went undercover, where they observed Richards make a hand-to-hand transaction with a subject in front of his home, Sheriff Pohlmann said.

Following that transaction, agents arrested Richards, as well as 32-year-old Nicholas Wagner, of the 2800 block of Acorn Street in Violet, for attempted possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

After obtaining a search warrant for Richards’ residence, detectives recovered several additional bags of heroin packaged for street sales, a digital scale and $1,818 in cash.

A criminal history check was conducted on Richards, which revealed he is currently on parole out of St. Bernard for possession with intent to distribute heroin. Richards has an extensive criminal history of drug law violations, three of which he pleaded guilty to in St. Bernard.

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish. Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon.