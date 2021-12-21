You can measure the mistletoe, but not the love

Local

Hanging from a French Quarter balcony in New Orleans

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:
Remarkable Women

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – How could they forget that December day?

The day when Devan asked Krystal to marry him.

He had the right words, all right.

And he had the right spot.

In New Orleans.

Under the mistletoe.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s not just any mistletoe.

Legend has it, it just may be the biggest mistletoe in the world.

The mistletoe that might be making history hangs from the second-floor balcony at Tableau.

It’s a French-Creole restaurant in the French Quarter.

Believe it or not, it’s make-believe mistletoe that makes the mark.

It’s a masterpiece made by a New Orleans artist.

A water-proof, rain-resistant, larger-than-life piece of sculpture that encourages people to pucker up.

It got Krystal to say, yes.

One year to the day Devan proposed, he and Krystal got married.

On a corner in the French Quarter, you can measure the mistletoe.

But nobody could measure the love.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

53° / 45°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 3% 53° 45°

Wednesday

61° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 61° 47°

Thursday

70° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 70° 59°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 78° 67°

Saturday

80° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 80° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 78° 67°

Monday

78° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 78° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
48°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
48°

48°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
48°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
49°

49°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
49°

51°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
51°

52°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
52°

53°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
53°

53°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

53°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

52°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

51°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
51°

50°

9 PM
Clear
5%
50°

49°

10 PM
Clear
5%
49°

49°

11 PM
Clear
5%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
5%
48°

48°

1 AM
Clear
5%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
5%
47°

47°

3 AM
Clear
5%
47°

46°

4 AM
Clear
5%
46°

46°

5 AM
Clear
5%
46°

46°

6 AM
Clear
5%
46°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News