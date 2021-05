NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOFD responded to a fire at 4441 Cessna Court at 5:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fire Companies found a two-story apartment building with heavy fire and smoke coming from the first and second floor.

A second alarm was sounded for more manpower and firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the blaze.

Upon investigation, food was left unattended on the stove and ignited combustible materials.