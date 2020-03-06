UL Lafayette cancels summer Study Abroad in Italy

LAFAYETTE, LA – The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has canceled its Study Abroad program in Italy for the Summer 2020 semester.

This comes as UL Lafayette continues to monitor the ongoing situation concerning COVID-19, or coronavirus.

This decision does not affect summer Study Abroad programs in England and Costa Rica.

Students who were scheduled to travel to Italy as part of Study Abroad will receive full refunds.

The health and safety of students, faculty and staff members remains the University’s paramount concern. UL Lafayette personnel are working closely with the Louisiana Office of Public Health, and are also monitoring guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department.

Updates will be provided as needed via University email, official social media accounts and at https://louisiana.edu/covid19-updates.