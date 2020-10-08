Ugly, old vacant lot becomes a garden

NEW ORLEANS – They saw it back behind their school.
An old, abandoned ugly lot.
Hopeless, it seemed.
Helpless, it looked.
That’s until kids from NOLA Microschools dug in.
WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story of a garden growing vegetables, flowers and hope.
They’ve planted kale, carrots, lettuce and green beans.
When they harvest their crop, they plan is to give the veggies away to folks who live in the neighborhood around the school.
NOLA Microschools is a little bit different from other schools.
No homework.
No teaching to the test.
No grades.
And the kids here pretty much run the school themselves.
From the looks of the way their garden is growing, it looks like they’re ready to run the rest of the planet, too.