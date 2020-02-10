U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal on a Louisiana abortion law

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request to take up a challenge to a federal law requiring the registration of some firearms including silencers.daytime (graphics project)

DC BUREAU - The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an appeal next month on a Louisiana abortion law. Many believe this could be an opportunity for the high court to revisit the Roe v Wade decision. Jessi Turnure reports on an effort in Congress to further restrict the procedure.

A Louisiana case before the Supreme Court next month will put abortion rights back in the legal spotlight. At issue, whether a state law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital less than 30 miles away is constitutional.

Federal lawmakers are also watching the case closely, including Louisiana's own Senator John Kennedy. He hopes the Supreme Court upholds the law, especially because he is pushing legislation that would require admitting privileges at a hospital within 15 miles for abortion providers across the country.

"I wanna be ready with an even stricter federal bill that puts women and children even higher as a priority," said Kennedy.

But abortion rights advocates argue Kennedy’s Pregnant Women Health and Safety Act would have the opposite effect. "This is not about the safety of pregnant people. This is about shutting down abortion." Tarah Demant is the director of the Gender, Sexuality and Identity Program at Amnesty International. She says the law would force many abortion clinics to close across the country, especially in rural areas.

"When there are abortion restrictions, rates of abortions go up. The difference is they're much more dangerous and maternal death also goes up," said Demant.

The Supreme Court struck down a similar Texas law in 2016… but the make up of the bench has changed significantly since then.