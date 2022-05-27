GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, Jefferson Parish officials announced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers committed $122 million to repair damages to the Grand Isle Federal Dune Project that were sustained during Hurricane Ida.

The repairs will include interim repairs, stonework, and clay core restoration.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, $5 million will be dedicated to immediate repairs of the Grand Isle Federal Dune Project followed by the installation of super sack sandbags in 12 different locations along the dune.

Additionally, $22 million will go towards the installation of 2,200 linear feet of stone dune core, repairs to existing breakwaters, and the western jetty.

Reports indicate that $95 million will fund the installation of 21,000 linear feet of clay-filled geotextile core on the western half, repairs to the sand-filled geo-tube on the eastern half, as well as restoration of the 7-mile dune and beach.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, construction is scheduled to start on interim repairs in August 2022 to be complete between September and December 2022.

The stonework is set to begin in February 2023 and is to be completed by November 2023.

Construction for the final part of the restoration, which includes the clay core, is scheduled to start in April 2023 to be complete in July 2024 according to JPSO officials.

“100 percent of our homes and businesses in Grand Isle were hit hard from Hurricane Ida and I would say 85-90 percent were totally destroyed, but we are going to make sure we come back better than ever before,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle. “We want to thank the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their commitment to helping reduce future flood risks associated with tropical storm surge. This brings us closer to restoring and protecting our island for many generations to come.”