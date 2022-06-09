GHANA, West Africa (BRPROUD)— Tyler Perry, a New Orleans-born actor, director, and producer is reportedly in talks with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture regarding the construction of a film studio in the West African country.

According to Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, the country is eagerly pursuing the deal in hopes of seeing Perry’s potential studio provide the their local movie industry with a more modernized aesthetic.

Tyler Perry Studios, located in Atlanta and covering 330 acres, is currently considered one of the largest production studios in the world.