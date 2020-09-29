Two young girls arrested in Arabi for conning the elderly, stealing vehicles

ST. BENARD PARISH – Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested a pair of youths from New Orleans in connection with two vehicle thefts that occurred Thursday, Sept. 24 in Arabi, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann.

The two females, ages 15 and 11, were both booked with simple robbery, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of theft.

The 15 year old also was booked on an outstanding warrant out of St. Bernard for theft of a motor vehicle from an incident that occurred in July in Arabi.

Around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, deputies responded to a call about a vehicle theft in the 300 block of Angela Avenue.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by an elderly male victim who said two young females knocked on his door and asked if they could come inside and use his phone. While inside the residence, the girls stole the victim’s keys and when they left the residence, they took his vehicle as well.

A few hours later, Sheriff Pohlmann said, deputies responded to another call about a vehicle theft, this time in the 2100 block of Aycock Street in Arabi.

When deputies arrived on the scene of this incident, they met with an eldery female who said two young females knocked on her door and asked to use her phone. After the girls left, the female victim noticed both her keys and wallet were missing, along with her vehicle.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau were able to identify the suspects through eyewitness accounts and video surveillance.

Once in custody, both females admitted to the thefts and were transported to the St. Bernard Parish Prison Juvenile Detention Center.

Sheriff Pohlmann encourages citizens to remain vigilant, and to not to let a stranger’s youth lure them into a false sense of security.