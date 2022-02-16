NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating two women for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide on Feb. 9 at the intersection of Old Gentilly and France roads.

The NOPD Homicide Unit has developed 37-year-old Britney Mitchell and 54-year-old Sherita Mitchell as persons of interest in this case.

Persons of Interest: 37-year-old Britney Mitchell (top two photos) and 54-year-old Sherita Mitchell (Photos: NOPD)

These subjects are not currently wanted on criminal charges in this investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of either woman, please contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.