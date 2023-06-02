KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Two women are hospitalized after a crash sent their vehicle into a Kenner canal Thursday night, according to the Kenner Police Department (KPD).

At about 8:40 p.m., officers say they received a call of a loud crash in the 3200 block of Chateau Boulevard. Responding officials arrived on the scene to find the vehicle upside down in the water.

KPD says both firefighters and police officers jumped into the water and remove a 60-year-old woman and a 58-year-old woman from the vehicle. The women were deemed unconscious at the time of rescue and were taken to a hospital by EMS.

The two are listed in critical condition. An investigation revealed the women were traveling south on Chateau Boulevard when they crashed through a metal gate and into the canal.

No other vehicles were struck during the incident and the crash remains under investigation.

