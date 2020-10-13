Two weeks to register for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

NEW ORLEANS– The Angel Tree program fulfills the Christmas wishes and needs of children ages 0 to 12. All parents or guardians have to do is provide The Salvation Army with a list for each child that includes special wants, like toys or games, alongside much-needed items like clothing, winter gear, diapers, and shoes. Donors across Greater New Orleans then can “adopt” each of these “Angels” and fill a special Angel Tree bag with gifts chosen for that specific child. Gifts are then distributed to parents in time for Christmas.

HOW TO APPLY:

Low-income families with children 12 and younger are eligible to participate in the program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, registration will be virtual. Beginning October 1st, 2020 all applications will be conducted online. Families should visit saangeltree.org – the link will expire at the end of the month on October 31st, 2020.

Upon completion and approval of the application, families will be emailed their appointment time. Families must come at their appointed time or forfeit all items. Additionally, those applying with other agencies will be removed from The Salvation Army’s registration.

Families should be prepared to take a picture and upload the following items:

Parent or legal guardians photo ID

Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Proof of all household income (including food stamps)

Birth certificates for children 12 and under (children listed must live with applicant full-time in the household)

Clothing/shoe sizes and toy suggestion for children 12 and under

FOR QUESTIONS: Call (504) 899-4569