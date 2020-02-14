Two teenagers arrested for 4-day burglary spree involving 28 vehicles

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male in connection with 28 vehicle burglaries that occurred between February 1 and 4, 2020.

The two offenders reportedly smashed the windows of several vehicles parked along Constance and Dufossat Streets in the Audobon/Hurstville neighborhoods.

In addition, the offenders allegedly used a stolen Audi SUV to perpetrate their crimes.

Both offenders are currently being held in the Orleans Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.