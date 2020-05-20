Two State Troopers injured after being hit by Hammond Police unit during vehicle pursuit

HAMMOND, LA.– Two Louisiana State Troopers are being treated for injuries from being hit by a Hammond Police unit during a vehicle pursuit near I-55.

According to investigators, the two Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were helping the Hammond Police Department with a vehicle pursuit that started within the city limits of Hammond around 2:15 A.M. on Tuesday.

During the course of the pursuit, the Troopers deployed a tire deflation device to disable the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Wardline Road and Kate Street. After successfully disabling the suspect vehicle’s tires, they were retrieving the device from the roadway when they were struck by a Hammond Police unit involved in the pursuit.

Both injured Troopers were transported to North Oaks Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance. One Trooper has been treated and released with minor injuries. The second Trooper remains in critical condition at this time.

After the tires were disabled, the suspect vehicle crashed on Wardline Road at its intersection with Crapanzano Road. The vehicle occupants fled the scene in an unknown direction. An investigation into the identity of the suspects is ongoing.

Anyone having any information about the identity and whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5702.