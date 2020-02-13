Two St. Tammany Parish men arrested on child pornography charges

BATON ROUGE – The office of Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrest two St. Tammany Parish men for pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen.

Of Mandeville, 72-year-old Peter Torrey was arrested on 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit (LBI CCU), St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO), Mandeville Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Of Slidell, 53-year-old Chris Matherne, was arrested on nine counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by LBI CCU, STPSO, Slidell Police Department, and HSI. Matherne was booked into the STPDC.

“My office and I are committed to doing all we legally can to protect Louisiana’s children from those who seek to exploit and abuse them,” said General Landry. “Today, we are asking for help from the people we serve; if anyone has information on the accused, please contact our Cyber Crime Unit at 800-256-4506.”