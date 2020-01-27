Two people arrested on drug charges in Houma

HOUMA, LA – The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division made two drug related arrests on January 21.

Around 6:20 p.m., agents observed a pickup driven by a female subject. She parked the truck in a west Houma lot and a male subject approached her. Agents observed a hand-to-hand transaction between the two subjects.

When agents moved in, the male threw a clear plastic bag containing what appeared to be methamphetamine on the ground. The female tore open a clear plastic bag in her possession and attempted to discard the methamphetamine that was inside of it.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that 33-year-old Melanie Austin, of Bayou Blue, was attempting to purchase drugs from 40-year-old Adam Creese Smith, Jr. of Houma.

Melanie Austin was booked for methamphetamine, heroin, legend drug, and drug paraphernalia possession and obstruction of justice.

Adam Creese Smith was booked for methamphetamine distribution and possession, obstruction of justice, and possession of drug paraphernalia.