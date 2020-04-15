Two NOPD Officers and one suspect injured in New Orleans East shootout

NEW ORLEANS– Two NOPD officers were wounded in a shootout Tuesday night in New Orleans East.

Investigators say that the two officers were responding to a call of individuals pulling on car door handles in the 7400 block of Briarheath Drive. When they arrived on the scene, the officers found two men subjects breaking into a car. The officers chased the men who attempted to flee the scene. That’s when they say An exchange of gunfire occurred near the intersection of Briarheath Drive and Strathmore Drive.

One officer sustained a gunshot wound to the calf. The second officer sustained a gunshot wound to the knee. He may require surgery. One of the suspects, , a 21-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken into custody. The second subject fled the scene.

Deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State troopers assisted during the incident.

The NOPD Force Investigation Team is leading the ongoing investigation into this incident.

NOPD has enacted its voluntary 10-day video release policy and will make video depicting the incident available to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the second subject is asked to contact the Seventh District at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.