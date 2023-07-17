NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two New Orleans universities have been ranked in the top 25 HBCUs in the United States, according to CollegeRaptor.

According to CollegeRaptor,HBCUs, historically Black colleges and universities, originally functioned to serve the African American community prior to the Civil Rights Movement.

The CollegeRaptor staff compiled a list of the top 25 HBCUs in the U.S. out of 102 based on the continuation of each institution’s original mission and offerings of academic opportunities for ethnic minorities and underrepresented communities.

Dillard University and Xavier University both made the list with Dillard ranking 11 and Xavier 14.

