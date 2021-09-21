Two New Orleans schools receives National Blue Ribbon honors

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two NOLA Public Schools were recognized as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Lake Forest Elementary and Benjamin Franklin High School were among the 325 schools honored as an “Exemplary High Performing School” reported NOLA-PS in a media release sent on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release, the recognition is based on a school’s “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”

This is the second time Lake Forest has been honored, and the fourth for Ben Franklin during the award program’s 39-year history.

“We are extremely proud of Lake Forest Elementary and Benjamin Franklin High School. These schools have exceptional leadership and educators that help our students achieve academic success,” said Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr.

“We applaud them for their efforts and everything they’ve had to overcome during the pandemic to achieve this honor.”

An awards ceremony will be held Nov. 4-5 in Washington, D.C.