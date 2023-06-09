NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New art is coming to the Poydras Corridor Sculpture Exhibition this summer from an artist based in New York.

The exhibition’s expansion was announced on Friday, presented by The Helis Foundation, with two new sculptures created by local and internationally-renowned artists, Allison Janae Hamilton and George Dunbar.

Hamilton’s piece, which has been installed is entitled “Love is like the sea….” Dunbar’s piece will be installed later in the summer.

“Public art contributes to a community’s identity, cultivates a sense of pride, and enhances the quality of life for residents and visitors. With the addition of ‘Love is like the sea…’, the Poydras Corridor Sculpture Exhibition presented by The Helis Foundation now showcases 14 incredible artists’ unique works,” said Jessie Schott Haynes, Managing Director of The Helis Foundation.

The attraction can be seen outside spanning Poydras Street between Convention Center Boulevard and South Galvez.

Hamilton’s work has been on display at institutions like the Museum of Modern Art, Storm King Art Center, the Studio Museum in Harlem, MoMA PS1, and the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery and others.

Her most recent piece, which now stands on the Poydras Corridor just across from Mother’s restaurant, is said to be a monumental piece featuring three columns of stacked tambourine forms cast in bronze.

