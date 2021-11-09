Two men wounded in violent 7th Ward shooting, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting involving two victims in a 1900 block of Touro Street on Tuesday.

A follow-up report received after 4 p.m. said two men, not one, were wounded shortly before 3 p.m.

NOPD officers were notified of the shooting moments later and upon further investigation reported that one man sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while a second suffered a wound to his leg.

According to one of the reports, at least one victim, the man with multiple injuries, was taken to the hospital via private conveyance for medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, but there are no further updates available at this time.