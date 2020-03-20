Two men wanted on assault charges after massive brawl on Convention Center Boulevard

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is searching for two men wanted for their role in a massive brawl on Convention Center Boulevard.

According to investigators, a large fight broke out in the 900 block of Convention Center Boulevard involving approximately 20 to 30 individuals on February 28th around 2:30 A.M. . During this altercation 24-year-old Arhmad Allen allegedly threw a glass liquor bottle at another subject, later identified as 49-year-old Sean Watson. Watson then reportedly picked up the bottle and struck Allen in the head with it.

This incident was investigation by Harbor Police, who issued the arrest warrants. Allen is wanted for aggravated battery, while Allen is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Watson and/or Allen is asked to contact Harbor Police Det. Sharon Davis at 504-891-7585, NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.