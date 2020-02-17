Two men shot on North Tonti Street according to the NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a shooting involving two victims that happened on Monday afternoon.
A call came in around 12:51 p.m. reporting shots fired on North Tonti Street.
Officers responded to the intersection of North Tonti and New Orleans streets, where they discovered an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
A second victim, also an adult male, was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Touro Street.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The NOPD has since released the following victim information:
- 33-year-old male shot to the body
- 21-year-old male shot the arm and leg