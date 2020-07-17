Two men killed in Urquhart Street fire

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a 2-Alarm fire that killed two men on Thursday night.

According to investigators, firefighters responded to a call in the 3400 block of Urquhart Street around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they could see flames coming from the front and side of a home. Once the fire was under control, firefighters did a search of the burned home, finding the body of one man in the rear of the house and the body of another man in a bedroom. The victims are both adult males, but they have not been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.