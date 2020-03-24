Two men arrested for the murder of a Bay St. Louis man in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA.–The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with a murder that happened on March 1st in Slidell.

26-year-old Trequan Rollins of Slidell and 27-year-old Lamar Hargett of Bay St. Louis have both been arrested for their roles in the shooting death of 30-year-old Lamar Henry, also of Bay St. Louis.

According to investigators, Henry was brought to a Bay St. Louis hospital Hargett. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead upon arrival. At that time, Hargett, told responding law enforcement the shooting occurred when the two were involved in an incident in Gulfport, Mississippi.

On March 5, detectives with Gulfport Police Department contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after their investigation lead them to the Slidell area.

While working jointly with Gulfport Police Department, St. Tammany detectives discovered Henry had accompanied Hargett to a residence in the 4200 block of Ash Drive in Slidell during the early morning hours of March 1 with the intent of robbing Trequan Rollins. When Rollins observed the men parked near his residence, the men attempted to flee but Rollins followed them. As the two vehicles proceeded through Slidell, gunfire was exchanged, and Henry was fatally wounded.

On March 12, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Lamar Hargett for Second Degree Murder. He was picked up and booked into the Harrison County Jail as a fugitive on March 12. He was transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail on March 13.

Trequan Rollins of Slidell was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on March 12 on unrelated charges.

He has now been rebooked on charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and several other related charges.

The investigation remains active and no additional information is available at this time.