Two lives taken in separate crashes on Hwy 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana State Police is investigating two separate fatal crashes which occurred on August 13.

The first crash happened in Oscar and took the life of Brett Sonnier, 58.

As Sonnier crossed the centerline into the opposite lane on LA Hwy 1 it caused his vehicle to hit a tractor trailer head-on.

Sonnier died later at a hospital.

The second crashed happened in Plaquemine and it took the life of 35-year-old Sheena Overstreet.

Overstreet and a GMC Sierra were both traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1.

At some point, Overstreet hit the back of the GMC, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Overstreet was not wearing a seat belt and died at the crash scene.

The driver of the GMC was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and suffered moderate injuries.

Louisiana State Police has this message for motorists:

The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession. Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable. As summer is upon us, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seat belt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.