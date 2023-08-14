JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Two eastbound lanes of Jefferson Highway will be closed starting Tuesday, Aug. 15 for the repair of a broken waterline.

Jefferson Parish officials said the lane closure will impact the two right lanes of eastbound Jefferson Highway between Central Avenue and Highway Drive.

They said the work will begin at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 18, at 4:00 p.m.

During the closure, parish officials said drivers will merge into the left lane.

