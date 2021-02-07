Two killed in Jefferson Parish crash

Two motorist who became pedestrians killed when struck on US 90B

MARRERO, La. — Late Saturday evening, at approximately 9:40 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B investigated a fatal crash on US 90B eastbound near the intersection of MacArthur Avenue in Jefferson Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Ruby Roman of Harvey and an additional person whose identification is pending notification of next of kin.

Trooper’s initial investigation revealed there was a single vehicle crash on US 90B near MacArthur Avenue which resulted in that vehicle being disabled in the roadway. As a result of the single vehicle crash, several motorists stopped to render aid who then became pedestrians in the roadway.

At the same time, a 2001 Ford Expedition was traveling eastbound on US 90B near the area of the initial crash. For reasons still under investigation, the pedestrians were struck by the Expedition, resulting in severe injuries.

Roman along with the other pedestrian were both pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. The driver of the Expedition was properly restrained and uninjured.

Impairment on part of the driver of the Expedition is not suspected, however, a standard toxicology sample was taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.

This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.