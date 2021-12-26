Two killed in fatal crash in Washington Parish

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported two fatalities from a single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning on Louisiana Highway 21 just north of Bogalusa.

According to an LSP report, The crash claimed the lives of 32-year-old Mallory Odom of Bogalusa and 31-year-old Kassi Creel of Franklinton.

The investigation revealed that Odom was driving her 2017 Nissan Rogue southbound was southbound when the vehicle crossed the centerline and exited the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.

Odom and her passenger, Creel, were unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

Both were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Impairment is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.