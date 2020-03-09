Two Kentwood men killed in Franklinton crash

FRANKLINTON, LA.- State Troopers are investigating a deadly single vehicle crash on LA 440, west of LA 10 in Washington Parish.

The two victims in the crash have been identified as 31-year-old Gary P. Brumfield of Kentwood and 25-year-old Anthony M. Coleman of Kentwood.

Troopers say that it appears that the crash happened when a Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound on LA 440. For reasons still under investigation, the Impala exited off the roadway and impacted a culvert along with a tree. Brumfield and Coleman were fatally injured and were pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear who was driving at the time of the crash. Another occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology will be performed on Brumfield and Coleman. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.