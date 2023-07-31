Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries seized over 1,000 pounds of shrimp after citing two Houma residents for allegedly shrimping during a closed season.

LDWF officials said agents were patrolling near East Bay Junop on Friday, July 28, when they noticed a shrimping boat skimming for shrimp in closed waters.

Agents made contact with the boat and found Ronald Verret Jr., 40, and Amy Palmer, 39, allegedly in possession of 1,560 pounds of shrimp.

LDWF officials said agents seized the shrimp and sold it to the highest bidder. They also seized two skimmer nets.

Skimming for shrimp during a closed season can lead up to a $400-$950 fine and 120 days in jail.

