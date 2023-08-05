NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two homes are destroyed, and part of a duplex has been damaged following a fire in Broadmoor Saturday, Aug. 5.
WGNO’s tower camera captured smoke in the 3400 block of Toledano Street around 5:00 p.m.
Dozens of fire trucks are currently at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back with WGNO for updates.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Post
- Louisiana ranks high in car insurance rates, what experts suggest to save
- Heat wave continues through next week for New Orleans
- Two homes destroyed, parts of duplex damaged following fire in Broadmoor
- Louisiana shows increase in COVID cases as school starts
- Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts