NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two homes are destroyed, and part of a duplex has been damaged following a fire in Broadmoor Saturday, Aug. 5.

WGNO’s tower camera captured smoke in the 3400 block of Toledano Street around 5:00 p.m.

Dozens of fire trucks are currently at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with WGNO for updates.

