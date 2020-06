NEW ORLEANS– Two New Orleans firefighters are in stable condition after being injured while battling a 6-alarm fire at The Quarter House Hotel.

NOFD Superintendent Tim McConnell said that the fire started around 8 p.m. on Thursday in the hotel on Chartres Street. The two firefighters that were injured are being treated for smoke inhalation. Chief McConnell also said that no guests or employees of the hotel were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.