NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two finalists have been selected in the search for a new president of the University of New Orleans.

UNO officials announced that the finalists are Walter Kimbrough, who’s the former president of Dillard University, and Kathy Johnson, who’s the Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer at Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis.

Kimbrough and Johnson will meet with the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

They are two of five semifinalists who were announced in the search on Aug. 17.

They participated in an interview process on UNO’s campus the week of Aug. 28, which involved students and other members of the campus community.

UNO officials said a meeting will be held on Sept. 14 to interview the two finalists and choose the university’s next president.

