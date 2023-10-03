LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office reports that a Cut Off woman and a Franklinton man are dead following house fires in Lafourche and Washington parishes.

State Fire Marshal deputies said the first fire happened on Friday, Sept. 29, when Lafourche Parish fire crews responded to a house fire in the 100 block of East 53rd Street in Cut Off around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies said while crews worked to extinguish the fire, the homeowner arrived and told them his bedridden wife was still inside. The man tried to go into the home and rescue her and “had to be pulled back” by firefighters.

Firefighters later found the body of a woman in a hospital bed in the living room of the home. Her identity has not been released.

(Courtesy: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

Deputies said the second fire happened on Saturday, Sept. 30, when Washington Parish firefighters responded to a mobile home fire that spread to two nearby structures in the 3100 block of Junior Rowell Road in Franklinton.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned from residents outside that a person was inside one of the structures. Firefighters later found the body of a man between two of the homes.

The victim’s name has not been released, but he was the 83-year-old owner of the initial mobile home that caught fire.

The cause of both fatal fires is under investigation, but Fire Marshal deputies said they could not find working smoke alarms where the fires occurred.

