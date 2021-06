NEW ORLEANS — On Monday afternoon, NOEMS responded to a school bus crash with injuries.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Lake Forest Blvd. and Michoud Blvd., in the New Orleans East area.

A photo from the scene shows the crash, involving a school bus and a dark-colored SUV.

In a social media post, NOEMS says two children were transported to Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Their injuries are listed as ‘minor.’

Parents were notified and the scene was cleared.

