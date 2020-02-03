Two arrested in weekend homicide in Slidell

Slidell, La.– The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department has arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting in Slidell on Saturday.

19-year-old Montreal Delaney has been arrested on the charges of Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number.

19-year-old Ferdinand Everidge has been arrested on the charges of Attempted Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Investigators say that Delaney went to the location with the intent of selling illegal narcotics to the victim. Once at the location, the victim and Everidge attempted to rob Delaney and an altercation ensued, during which time Delaney and Everidge both fired weapons, and the victim was struck.

All parties involved are from the Slidell area.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.