Two arrested and warrants out for three more in connection with Chalmette homicide

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested two Chalmette men in connection with the fatal shooting of a New Orleans man on Christmas Eve in Chalmette.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for three others in connection with the case, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Both 18-year-old Dijon Weatherspoon, of the 400 block of Pierre Street in Chalmette, and 17-year-old Quinn Bryant, of the 400 block of Dubarry Street in Chalmette, were booked with one count of first degree murder for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old male victim on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

They are also being charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for shooting two innocent bystanders during the incident.

Arrest warrants also have been issued for 25-year-old Myron Morris, of the 880 block of Gervais Street in New Orleans, 17-year-old Davin “Draco” Williams, of the 8000 block of Dorsett Drive in New Orleans, and a 16-year-old male from New Orleans.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, Sheriff Pohlmann said, deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 400 block of Pierre Street in Chalmette.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim, later identified as 18-year-old Gregory Alexander of New Orleans, lying in the street suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Pohlmann said two other male victims, not involved in the case, were struck by stray bullets during the incident. Both victims were transported to area hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau learned the suspects and the victim were involved in a narcotics transaction when a verbal altercation ensued. During the altercation, weapons were brandished and several shots were fired at the victim, striking him and the two innocent bystanders.

Based on information obtained by eyewitnesses and video surveillance from the scene, the Sheriff said, detectives were able to identify the five suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Morris, Williams or the 16-year-old male involved in the case, or additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

Tipsters who call Crimestoppers can remain anonymous, do not have to testify and could be eligible for a cash reward.