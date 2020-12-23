Security guards rush shoppers out of Lakeside Shopping Center after violent fight breaks out

METAIRIE, LA – On Wednesday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a fist fight at Lakeside Shopping Center.

Initial reports show the incident occurred inside the Dillard’s department store, after an altercation.

People were just running out of Lakeside in droves. Stay clear of the area until more is known about what is going on. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker6) December 23, 2020

A stir on social media originally reported that dozens of shoppers were seen running out of the mall because shots were fired. JPSO quickly advised this was not the case.

Mall security officers did, however, usher food court patrons out of the mall as a precaution.

Both parties involved in the fist fight were taken into custody by JPSO officers.

There is not an active shooter incident at Lakeside Mall. Deputies responded to a physical fight between two people inside Dillard’s. At this time, we do not believe there were gunshots fired. The two combatants have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/bO6GKal5ky — JP Sheriff's Office (@JeffParishSO) December 23, 2020