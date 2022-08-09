NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A two-alarm fire in Mid-City consumed part of a fourplex Tuesday afternoon leaving seven residents without a home. Neighbors that reported the fire say they heard a boom and then saw the smoke appear.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, just after 2:30, they responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Murat Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story wood frame building with smoke coming from the back of it.

Fighters say they spent 45 minutes searching for the source of the smoke between the two floors, before a second alarm was called at 3:17. One responder experienced heat exhaustion and had to be treated by EM S on the scene.

In total 16 units carrying 45 firefighters were able to get the blaze under control at about 3:44. No injuries were reported during the fire but NOFD said two cats that escaped and were considered missing, were reunited with their family.

Entergy and the American Red Cross were on scene assisting those impacted by the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown as this is an ongoing investigation.