ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Four people stuck on a boat adrift in Lake Pontchartrain were rescued on Thursday, June 15.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) said a deputy patrolling the area near the Highway 11 Bridge heard a call for help around 5:15 a.m. and spotted the disabled boat pushed against the drawbridge tower.

The 24-foot Bayliner was occupied by two adults and two children.

Deputies put out a call for assistance to the U.S. Coast Guard, and a nearby vessel responded. The boat was safely pulled onto the bridge and STPSO marines towed it to shore.

The boat’s captain told deputies he and the three others went night fishing the night before and at 2:00 a.m., the boat lost power and started drifting between the Highway 11 Bridge and the Railroad Trestle.

“I want to thank this patrol deputy, who answered a call for help and used his law enforcement intuition and training to locate and ultimately rescue four individuals,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

