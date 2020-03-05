Two additional Metairie teachers now under self-quarantine

METAIRIE, LA – Out of an abundance of caution, two faculty members from St. Clement of Rome School in Metairie are under self-quarantines after traveling overseas during Mardi Gras break.

In a notice to parents released Thursday morning (March 5), school leaders informed families that the teachers would remain off campus until Friday, March 13. Neither teacher traveled to restricted areas where Coronavirus has been discovered and neither teacher is experiencing symptoms of illness.

The school noted the actions are out of an abundance of caution and that they were taking steps beyond the recommendations of the CDC and local medical professionals.

This brings the total of voluntarily self-quarantined faculty members in Catholic schools to four.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans Office of Catholic Schools is in contact with medical professionals and in regular contact with the Louisiana Department of Education and local health departments for guidance in appropriate responses to coronavirus and infectious disease prevention. All school leaders have been encouraged to promote good hygiene on campus and to be aware of the news and updates around coronavirus.

Leaders with the Office of Catholic Schools will continue to monitor the situation and make announcements and updates to policy as warranted. Parents with concerns are encouraged to speak with their child(ren)’s school leaders or may contact the Office of Catholic Schools at (504) 866-7916.