Santa Tracker: Follow Santa Claus’ sleigh ride to NOLA right here

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Not even a global pandemic and Category 4 hurricane can detour Santa Claus from making his annual pilgrimage delivering Christmas joy to all the girls and boys around the world.

From New Zealand to New York, Ol’ Saint Nicholas’ globetrotting sleigh ride surely makes for a long Christmas Eve night. But make no mistake, Santa Claus is coming to town and the kids of New Orleans are no doubt at the top of the list – Santa’s “nice list” that is!

Keep up with Chris Kringle’s journey city-by-city all night long with the official Santa Tracker from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

So where is Santa now?

You can track him by clicking above.

You can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to speak live with NORAD trackers.