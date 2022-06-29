He's an actor, an author and an advocate

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The name of the book is, The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm.

The guy who wrote it is the guy who’s reading it.

LeVar Burton.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says, it’s not every day you get a guy like LeVar Burton to tell you a story.

From Star Trek to Roots to the PBS show Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is a big-time award-winning TV star.

But as much as he’s an actor, he’s an advocate for kids and books.

And that’s what brings him to New Orleans and the Milne Rec Center.

LeVar adds a new line to his star-studded resume.

He’s now the Chief Reading Officer for Osmo, the company that makes educational games for kids.