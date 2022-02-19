NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball (17-7, 8-4) will go for its seventh-straight victory and its sixth consecutive against American Athletic Conference competition as it welcomes Houston (12-12, 5-7) Sunday. Tipoff between the Green Wave and the Cougars is set for 5 p.m. CT in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.



The Green Wave’s matchup with the Cougars will be aired live on ESPNU. Fans can watch the game live by CLICKING HERE. Fans also can listen to the contest live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Gus Kattengell or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.



This will be 49th all-time meeting between Tulane and Houston with the Wave leading the series 30-18. Tulane defeated the Cougars in the previous matchup this season by a 64-59 decision in Houston on January 17. The Wave holds a 12-8 advantage over the Cougars in Uptown despite losing the last three meetings. The last time Tulane beat Houston at home came on January 14, 2017, by a score of 57-49.



Four players are averaging at least 11 points for the Olive and Blue this season with redshirt senior Moon Ursin leading the team averaging 14.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Destrehan, Louisiana, native ranks fourth in the AAC in rebounding and seventh in scoring. Dynah Jones joins Ursin in the top-10 in scoring in the league with 12.5 points per contest and is averaging a team-high 13.3 points in league games. Krystal Freeman follows with 12.1 points and 7.8 boards while Arsula rounds out the top scorers for Tulane posting 11.6 points and 4.2 assists per contest.



The Green Wave is 10-2 at home so far this season including 4-2 in league competition. Tulane is averaging 76.0 points while allowing only 62.0 points per game to its opponents in Uptown. The Wave controls the glass at home averaging 48.9 boards and outrebounding opponents by 13.2 rebounds per game.



In its last time out, Tulane won its sixth-straight contest and its fifth consecutive AAC game as it came from behind to beat Tulsa 69-60 on the road Wednesday. Four players reached double figures in scoring for the Green Wave with Mia Heide leading all scorers with 17. Ursin and Freeman followed with 16 points each while Clark added 14.



Houston is coming off a home win over East Carolina, 67-55, on Wednesday, February 16. The Cougars are led by sophomore guard Laila Blair who is averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Houston ranks third in the AAC and in the top 50 in the nation in blocked shots and steals per game. Tatyana Hill rates fourth in the league in blocks averaging 1.57 per game and seventh in steals with 1.78 per game. Houston is 4-6 on the road this season averaging 62.0 points on 36.9 percent shooting from the field while allowing opponents to score 64.8 points per game on 41.6 percent shooting.



Following its matchup with the Cougars, the Green Wave will welcome SMU to Uptown on Wednesday, February 23. Tipoff between Tulane and the Mustangs is set for 3 p.m. CT.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}