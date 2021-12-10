Tulane University reinstating indoor mask mandate with recent rise in COVID cases

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Tulane University sent out a letter to the Tulane community of staff and students announcing that they will be reinstating the mask mandate in all indoor campus buildings.

Tulane announced on Monday that the Omicron variant was identified from a COVID-19 test in a graduate student. More surveillance testing has revealed new probable Omicron cases within the Tulane community as well.

In the letter from Tulane University President Michael Fitts, he wrote, “Now is the time to recommit ourselves to the protocols that we know are effective in limiting the spread of this virus. We are requiring that everyone, regardless of their vaccine status, wear masks while inside campus buildings from now through the end of the year, effective immediately.”