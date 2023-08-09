NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane University held a grand opening ceremony for a new Tulane University Police Department station on campus on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The new TUPD station is located on the corner of Broadway and Zimple streets, near The Boot Bar & Grill.

Tulane officials said officers will be on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help both Tulane students and the neighboring community.

University representatives said the addition of the new TUPD station is a critical step for the Uptown campus and neighboring areas.

“The reason we feel it’s important to be off campus as well as on campus is that it shows an investment in our community,” said TUPD Chief Kirk Bouyelas.

Officials with the university said the new location will also strengthen its collaboration with the New Orleans Police Department for patrolling areas around the campus.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts