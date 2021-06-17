Tulane University Dining looking to fill more than 200 positions for Fall 2021 semester

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University Dining Services by Sodexo will host a series of job fairs throughout June and July.

See below for a list of fair dates and open positions. All events will be held at the Tulane University Commons, located at 20 McAlister Place, New Orleans.

For more information, please contact Recruiter Erin Loupe at Erin.loupe@sodexo.com or (504) 865-6001.

Job Fair Dates

June 14 to June 16 9:30 am – 4 pm

June 23 to June 25 9:30 am – 4 pm

July 12 to July 14 9:30 am – 4 pm

July 21 to July 23 9:30 am – 4 pm



More than 200 positions are open, including:

Commons Coordinator (FT) Human Resources Assistant (FT) Sr. Cook with Dietary Knowledge (FT) Cook I & II (Flexible shifts) Grill Cook (Evenings and Weekends) Prep Cook (Evenings and Weekends) Dining Room Attendants (Regular, Evenings, and Weekends) Cashier (Evenings and Weekends) Food Service Workers (Regular, Evenings, and Weekends) Utility Workers (Regular, Evenings, and Weekends) Stocker



Lavin-Bernick Center Food Court PJs Barista New Concept Barista New Concept Baker New Concept Food Service Worker New Concept Cashier Supervisor — Food Cook I Food Service Worker — Mobile Fleet

